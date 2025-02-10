Denise Welch thinks laughter is key to a happy marriage.

Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley have been married since 2013

The 66-year-old TV star - who wed Lincoln Townley in 2013 - believes having a shared sense of humour has been crucial to their happiness.

Denise told OK!: “We do have a good laugh. The thing with us is that we take our business very seriously, but we don’t take ourselves seriously.

“There’s a balance there, which really works because we have a good laugh. We find humour in so many things together.

“I always thought there wouldn’t be one person that I fancy and be able to laugh with like I laugh with my girlfriends or my gay best friends. But I managed to find that in Lincoln.

“It’s that thing where something can happen and we can be at opposite ends of the room, but just one look and you are both laughing because you know what the other one is thinking.”

Denise - who is currently appearing in Channel 4’s ‘Celebrity Hunted’ with Lincoln - thinks sharing some jokes has played a major role in the “success of [their] marriage”.

The ‘Loose Women’ panellist - who was previously married to actors David Easter and Tim Healy - said: “I think laughter is very much a part of the success of our marriage and the very fact that I didn’t want to do ‘Celebrity Hunted’ with anybody but my husband says it all.”

Meanwhile, Lincoln has joked that Denise’s competitive streak didn’t take long to appear on 'Celebrity Hunted'.

He said: “I have to say, the competitiveness did come on pretty strong from Den pretty quickly!

“Den was amazing. I mean, she was literally charging ahead and every morning it was like, ‘Right. Let’s go!’ We knew we had to deliver and she really did.”