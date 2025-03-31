Denise Welch has been left "baffled" by a hoax that claimed that she had gone missing in a hot air balloon.

The 66-year-old actress was said to have "vanished after launching from the UK" and "disappeared somewhere"near Calais over the weekend as part of an online joke, and is said to have found the "whole thing hilarious" even though she doesn't really understand why it all come

A friend of Denise's told The Sun: "Denise found the whole thing hilarious but was baffled as to why anyone would say she’s adrift in a balloon.

"Her family has been laughing about it."

The 'Loose Women' panellist took to social media on Sunday (30.03.25) to express her surprise at the whole bizarre incident as it unfolded over social media.

She wrote: "Thank goodness they found me! WTAF??!!!"

In the hours beforehand, the fake news had begun to do the rounds on X - which was formerly known as Twitter - and a false report from Kent Police claimed they had "lost contact" the former 'Coronation Street' star late on Saturday morning.

The false report read: "We lost contact around 11.30 am. The balloon’s transponder stopped pinging and there’s been no word since. It’s utterly baffling."

The Wikipedia page for Denise - who is married to Lincoln Townley but is mother to The 1975 star Matty, 35, and former 'Emmerdale' actor Louis, 24, with her ex-husband Tim Healy - was updated, in which an anonymous user had claimed that she had "disappeared somewhere over the Pyrenees".

In 2023, the former 'Waterloo Road' actress became the victim of a social media hoax, and she had to address rumours that she had died as a result of "a case of explosive diarrhoea".

At the time, she had been gearing up to star as Queen Elizabeth in a one-off production of 'Diana: The Musical' and wrote on X: "I’m alive and well and about to watch the jungle. Thanks for your concern.

"And we’re off!! Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated #dianathemusical ."