Denise Welch has "no plans" to leave 'Loose Women'.

Denise Welch has 'no plans of leaving' Loose Women

The 66-year-old actress first appeared as a panellist on ITV's lunchtime chat show in 2005 and stayed until 2013 but made a comeback five years later and insisted that she has no intentions of quitting again.

She told OK!: "I love being on the show, I did have a break for a few years, but I love it right now. It fits into my lifestyle really well, and I've no plans of leaving."

The former 'Coronation Street' star regularly appears alongside the likes of Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Ruth Langsford on the weekday series, and insisted that she "doesn't need" to do the show for any other reason than she actually wants to.

She said: "I love catching up with the girls and we all support each other. Believe you me, If I didn't get on with everybody then I wouldn't be doing it, I'm at an age now where I don't need to.

"I've been sharing my stories for over two decades now and I always believe that you have a responsibility on the show to share your opinion if you've got one."

'Loose Women' celebrated its 25th anniversary towards the end of last year, and the former 'Waterloo Road' actress insisted that its longevity is down to the age range of the panellists.

She told BANG Showbiz: "I think the fact that it's one of the, if not the only, show in the world that celebrates the voices of older women. Not only celebrates them but reveres them and really listens.

"Now our whole age range goes from 25 with Grace Barry (GK Barry) up to 84 with Gloria Hunniford. There's something for everybody.

"You never know what you're going to get. It's not like 'The View' where they have a set panel of people. We have a changeable panel, so if somebody doesn't like that panel, don't watch it, you can watch it the next day and then your favourites might be on. And I think that's why it's such a success."