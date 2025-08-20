A game show hosted by Dermot O'Leary has been axed after just one series.

Dermot O'Leary's Silence is Golden has been axed

The 52-year-old presenter fronted Silence is Golden for UKTV in May, but the broadcaster have now confirmed neither that programme - where the studio audience had to resist various distractions to keep quiet in order to win a share of £250,000 - or the Jimmy Carr-fronted Battle in the Box will be returning to screens.

Executives said at the Edinburgh TV Festival: "[They are] both fantastic shows and maybe in another universe we might be keeping both of those shows at the moment landing shows at that budget and scale that's not where our heads are at.

"We are really looking to try and do something different so we can bring it back in volume.

"They are great producers and we have absolutely work loved working with both of them."

Silence is Golden saw comics including Katherine Ryan and Seann Walsh attempting to make the audience laugh and any time one of them made a sound, the money would drop - and if the comics got the prize pot to zero, it was given to charity.

Meanwhile, Battle in the Box saw two sets of celebrities go head-to-head in various physical and mental challenges, with their boxes made bigger or smaller depending on how it was performing.

But the cutting of Jimmy's show is unlikely to be a surprise as it was reported in March that it was unlikely to return.

A source told The Sun Online at the time: "Battle in the Box is being rested and no more series are planned for now.

"The show was one of the schedule staples for UKTV last year as they relaunched their channels with a bold new look.

"While there's no conversations happening about a second series, the show could return sometime in the future."