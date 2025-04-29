Dermot O'Leary has reached a "comfortable stage" in his career.

Dermot O'Leary has reflected on his career journey

The 51-year-old presenter has been working in the TV business for almost three decades, and Dermot has become more choosy about his work in recent years.

The 'This Morning' host told The Sun newspaper: "I’m at a stage now - a very happy, comfortable stage - you don’t always have the luxury of it, but I want to do things now that interest me, and I want to do things that fit around my life."

Dermot admits that fatherhood has changed how he approaches his career.

He said: "There are a couple of jobs I’ve turned down since having my son, Kasper, as I’m not going to go away for a long time, not unless he was with me."

Dermot hosted 'The X Factor' from 2007 until its final series in 2018, and the presenter has praised Simon Cowell for giving him freedom on the hit TV show.

He said: "On the live shows Simon always said to me, ‘I’m never going to touch a word of your script, never going to tell you what to say. I’m paying you to go out and do it.’

"He stuck to his word for 12 years and let me get on with it, which I enjoyed so much."

Meanwhile, Dermot recently claimed that he's "never" had any interest in competing on a reality TV show.

The presenter - who previously hosted 'Big Brother' - insisted that he has no desire to actually compete on a reality series.

Dermot told the Daily Star newspaper: "I've never really been interested in doing a reality show because I've got a job.

"I've always been blessed enough and hard-working enough to be busy.

"Unless I was doing a show for a particular reason, what am I doing it for?"

Dermot has received numerous offers over the years, but he's never been tempted to join a reality show.

He said: "I've been offered a couple of things, but it's never been something I've wanted to do.

"It's not that I don't want to show people the real me. I do live radio and when you do that, people get a sense of who you are. But it's just not something I want to do."