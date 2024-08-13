Des Lynam admits that it is "hard to justify" Gary Lineker's 'Match of the Day' salary.

The former footballer earned £1.3 million last year for presenting the iconic BBC football show and his predecessor can understand why the money Lineker gets paid has drawn criticism in some quarters.

Des told Radio Times magazine: "I don't suppose you can justify in terms of what a nurse or firemen does, but it's the market – that's what the BBC feel they have to pay to get his services.

"You can't say that anybody saying a few words into a television screen is worth more than someone who saves lives, but money dictates. He's a very lucky chap."

However, Lynam believes that Lineker does a "first-class job" presenting football after reflecting on how the former England striker was too nervous to talk frankly when he first joined the BBC as a pundit in the 1990s – a marked contrast to his damning critiques of England's performances at Euro 2024.

The 81-year-old broadcaster – who hosted 'Match of the Day' between 1988 and 1999 - said: "He wasn't comfortable (as a pundit) at the beginning.

"He's been highly critical of the England team in the Euros, but when he first came on he wouldn't criticise anybody. He's not everyone's cup of tea but for my money I think he does a first-class job."

Meanwhile, Des argues that female pundits shouldn't be providing analysis on men's football as they have not played the game "at the level" they are discussing on screen.

He said: "I've got no gripe with female presenters, but when you're a pundit and you're offering opinions about the game, you have to have played it at the level you are talking about – ie, the men's game."