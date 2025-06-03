Kelly Rowland has joined 'The Voice'.

The 44-year-old singer has been named as a new member of the ITV show's coaching panel, alongside will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

Kelly - who previously starred as a judge on the UK version of 'The X Factor' - said: "I am excited to join 'The Voice UK' as a coach, and am looking forward to working with the excellent and passionate coaches the show is known for.

"I can’t wait to hear all the new talent and to go to battle for my team. Let’s go!"

Tom is also thrilled to be working with Kelly, describing the Destiny's Child star as "an amazing artist with a huge amount of experience to share".

The 84-year-old singer said: "It’s always a pleasure to return to 'The Voice UK' as every year I’m reminded of the incredible talent we have in this country.

"I’m looking forward to sitting alongside will.i.am once again, having Tom and Danny in their chair for a second series, and of course I’m excited to welcome Kelly Rowland to the panel. She’s an amazing artist with a huge amount of experience to share."

Meanwhile, Emma Willis - the show's host - is convinced that the new series will be "something really special".

The 49-year-old TV presenter also described Kelly as "utterly fabulous".

She said: "I’m so excited to be back for another series of 'The Voice UK'.

"It’s one of the most joyful shows to work on - full of passion, talent and of course those unforgettable moments when the chairs turn. With our brilliant coaches returning and the utterly fabulous Kelly Rowland joining the panel, I know this series is going to be something really special."

Katie Rawcliffe, the director of entertainment and daytime commissioning, believes the show's new line-up will have "something for everyone".

She said in a statement: "With the return of our incredible coaches Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, plus the addition of the amazing Kelly Rowland bringing fresh insights and even more energy to the panel, we’re set for another unmissable series full of heart, talent and standout moments."