Diana Vickers is "okay with being alone".

Diana Vickers has been single for seven years

The 34-year-old singer has been single for years, and Diana has actually grown used to being alone.

Speaking on the Just Between Us podcast, Diana explained: "When I see a couple really in love with each other - it hits me.

"I guess I am okay with being alone. I have done it for quite a long time now. I dated, had small relationships – but nothing serious over the past seven years.

"It does tug at my heart strings when I see a couple. I was in Italy recently and this couple was getting off the coach to go to the airport. They were snogging, devouring each other.

"I was like, oh my God – that's so nice. To be wanted like that, it's difficult to see."

The former X Factor star is happy to "wait for the right person" to come along. However, she also feels ready to find love now.

She said: "There's a part of me that would rather take my sweet time, but it is getting scary.

"I am so ready for someone to come in and build a life with. Someone to open up this amazing world for me.

"I am so happy with my life and what I've achieved but I do lack this love and deep connection.

"Having that partner to do things with, to be adored – I'd really like that. It's a beautiful thing.

"I was on a beach, and I kept thinking: I just want a guy that I'm mad about to come over now and snog me in the sea."

Diana also confessed to becoming smitten with someone after a one-night stand. However, she admits that looking for love "can be scary".

She shared: "It's really hard to separate the emotional and physical side – particularly if you fancy them.

"I have lost my mind sometimes after a one-night stand.

"You have this moment of intimacy, this really great day where you feel deeply connected to someone, and then it just doesn't go anywhere.

"It can end up making you feel really, really rubbish. You retreat back into your little hole – and that can be scary."