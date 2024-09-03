Diane Carson has exited 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

Diane Carson has exited the BBC show

The 63-year-old TV star has become the latest celebrity to leave the BBC show, after she failed to impress the judges with her poussin dish.

After her exit was confirmed, Diane said: "I'm disappointed, but, you know, somebody has to go home."

Diane - who previously starred on 'The Traitors' - loved her time on the hit TV show.

She also admitted that she's rediscovered her love of cooking because of the experience.

Diane shared: "This experience has definitely brought a bit of passion back for cooking. I can't wait to have dinner parties again."

What's more, judge Gregg Wallace acknowledged that Diane is a talented cook - despite her early exit from the show.

Gregg said: "There's not a bad cook here."

Meanwhile, Diane previously admitted that her family convinced her to join 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

Asked what made her want to compete on the TV show, Diane replied: "It was mostly through persuasion, my kids thought it'd be great.

"They love watching 'Celebrity MasterChef'. They thought it'd be fun, and I suppose, a bit of a challenge to see if I could get a kick start into entertaining again! For years, I've always had family and friends around and I've loved entertaining.

"I'm very happy to try out new recipes with friends - If they don't work, they don't work. Our house had been undergoing some building work and I had been without a proper kitchen or a fully functional oven for about a year when I was asked to take part in 'Celebrity MasterChef'. I certainly hadn't been entertaining!

"Indeed, I was practising some of my 'MasterChef' dishes alongside a staircase being installed!"