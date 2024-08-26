Diane Carson "didn't expect" 'The Traitors' to change her life.

Diane Carson shot to fame when she took part in The Traitors

The 63-year-old retired teacher found instant fame when she took part in the hit BBC reality series and even though things are still fairly normal in her Lancashire hometown, she has found it all to be "great fun" when she is approached by fans in the street.

Speaking on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', she said: "Certainly when I signed up for it, I did not expect the popularity, the way my life has changed. I was just having fun with it. It's great fun.

"It depends where I am, certainly where I live, [getting recognsied] doesn't really happen but if it does, it's great as well."

The 'Celebrity Masterchef' contestant is now gearing up to tread the boards in a touring production of the new play 'Mothers of the Brides' but insisted that even though she has no professional acting experience, she isn't feeling at all "nervous" and grabbed the opportunity as soon as it came along.

She said: "I'm one of the mothers, so the idea is that the three ladies have all got mothers whose daughters went to school together and they're all getting married on the same day.

"All these sorts of things happening, which is what happens with weddings.

"I don't get nervous about things - definitely, it's a challenge. It might be out of my comfort zone, it's touring for two-and-a-half months, and I don't travel lightly. You should see how many cases I took to 'The Traitors'. You only live once, I'm of an age, it's been offered so I'm going to have a go.

"I'm very happy to stand in front of hundreds, thousands, of people. I'm not worried, I'm not nervous. I don't think anybody should be nervous. If you don't know one person, so what?"