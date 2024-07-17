Diane Carson found ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ more “stressful” than ‘The Traitors’.

The reality star, 63, has taken part in the new season of the BBC cooking competition but admitted she found it challenging.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: “Being at the round table on ‘The Traitors’ was nerve-wracking. But doing a challenge on ‘MasterChef’ was even worse.

“In one of the challenges we were working with surprise ingredients and that really was so nerve-wracking.”

Speaking about her critiques from judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, she said: “Any judgement as long as it’s fair, is fine. I met lovely people and had fun.”

Diane became a fan favourite earlier this year when she appeared on ‘The Traitors’, and her revelation that fellow contestant Ross was her son became one of the most talked-about moments.

During her time on the show, Ross shammed her cooking, saying she couldn’t cook a Sunday roast without “cremating” it.

But she believes her upcoming stint on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ will finally prove him wrong.

She added: “I’m going to suggest the nation watches to decide if Ross was right.”

Before being confirmed for the ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ lineup, Diane said she would be up for a telly cooking show, saying: “I think it would be great to do Sunday Roasts at Diane’s House with celebrities.

“How good would that be! I’d have anybody round, that would be fine! And my roast dinners aren’t as bad as Ross says.”

A TV insider told The Sun: “Diana was one of the most popular people to take part in the show.

“’Traitors’ fans will be delighted she’s making an appearance in another BBC prime-time show, and will get the chance to prove she’s not the kitchen disaster her son claims she is.”

‘Celebrity MasterChef’ will air this summer on BBC One.