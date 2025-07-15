Diane Morgan insisted the new series of Mandy had to be "cruelty-free".

The 49-year-old comedian is returning for a fourth series of her hit BBC comedy, and she has opened up on how she used the show to raise awareness about the treatment of animals in the beauty industry.

She told the BBC: "We decided to use only cruelty-free make-up products that haven’t been tested on animals.

"We warned all the actors what we were doing and none of them had a problem with it."

Diane - who plays the titular character Mandy Carter on the show - admitted some of her castmates didn't realise how many items aren't actually made in a cruelty-free way.

She added: "I think there should be a special logo at the end of the show to prove it.

"Most of the actors were amazed that some products aren’t cruelty-fee.

"Some, well-known brands still test on animals and most people aren’t aware of that."

With Mandy back for a fourth series on July 21, Diane admitted she never expected the show to connect with audiences like it has.

She said: "No, it’s complete surprise to me I think it would just be a pilot that would disappear without trace…

"Some viewers have reacted to it in unusual ways.

"I’ve heard that at least four of them have turned vegetarian after watching an episode of the last series where Mandy gets a job in an abattoir, so that’s good. Especially for cows."

She insisted the weird situations Mandy finds herself in are rooted in real life.

She revealed: "They’re all based on absolute fact. A lot of them are inspired by things that have happened to me.

"I’ve had a number of jobs that I’ve been fired from. Some I haven’t even lasted an hour in.

"Acting’s about the only job I’ve lasted more than a week in. So I have to stick with it."

And she insisted fans will never see Mandy able to hold down a permanent job.

She explained: "I think that would ruin the whole premise of the series, if she suddenly could do a job realisably well?

"Nothing would happen! It would just be Mandy sat at a desk."