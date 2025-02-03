Diane Parish is "shocked" to be at the centre of the historic public vote twist for the 40th anniversary of 'EastEnders'.

Diane Parish will feature heavily in the 40th anniversary episodes of EastEnders

Viewers of the BBC soap will be able to decide whether Diane's alter ego Denise Fox reunites with estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or chooses her secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and the 55-year-old actress is stunned that her character's interactive fate will be at the heart of the live episode that will air on February 20 for the anniversary celebrations.

Diane said: "I love that the viewers are voting on Denise's choice between two men, not the blokes' choice.

"I was shocked when I found out, but I knew I was blessed to tell this story with two amazing actors, Scott Maslen and Aaron Thiara. It's going to be so interesting as I click with both of them in different ways.

"The viewers' choice is all about where the story goes next and what will make for great viewing. This is 'EastEnders', and we want to give you the drama. With this story, we'll give it to you in spades!"

Denise's secret fling with Ravi is set to be discovered in upcoming episodes and the revelation proves particularly explosive as he was previously romantically involved with her daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).

Diane explained: "It happens on the street, in front of absolutely everybody, all the Panesars and all the Fox-Trueman-Brannings.

"The main thought in Denise's mind is, 'What have I done to my daughter?'. Yes, it's embarrassing and humiliating, and everyone can see them, but she mostly cares about Chelsea. For her daughter to find out that way is the worst-case scenario.

"She also thinks, 'Oh God, what have I done to Jack?', and Scott Maslen plays the devastation on Jack's face so beautifully."