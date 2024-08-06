Dianne Buswell has revealed Chris Hemsworth as her dream ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ partner.

Dianne Buswell loves Chris Hemsworth

The 35-year-old professional dancer - who has been paired with many big stars since joining the show in 2017, including comedian Robert Webb, 51, The Wanted singer Max George, 35, and ‘EastEnders’ star Bobby Brazier, 21 - would love to get teamed up the ‘Thor’ star, 40, on the BBC's Latin and ballroom contest.

She told new! magazine: “Oh definitely actor Chris Hemsworth because he’s a fellow Aussie. That would be really fun, I think.”

Dianne - who started dating YouTuber Joe Sugg, 32, after they were put together on the show in 2018 - admitted she never wants “any spoilers” regarding the star-studded lineup because she feels it should “be a surprise” each and every time.

She added: “To be completely honest with you, I never want to know because I want it to be a surprise. We don’t know who the contestants are going to be, but I always say, whenever everyone else finds out, that’s when I want to know.

"I don’t look at any spoilers, so I don’t have any expectations or any views on them. I can’t wait for it to be announced, and I’m sure they will be incredible.”

Dianne revealed that one of her favourite parts of doing ‘Strictly’ - which boasts a current judging panel of Shirley Ballas, 63, Anton Du Beke, 58, Motsi Mabuse, 43, and Craig Revel-Horwood, 59, and hosts Claudia Winkleman, 53, and Tess Daly - each year is the annual Movie Week.

Revealing her love for the dramatics, she said: “I like a themed week like Movie Week. I think playing a character is so iconic and it’s so fun to get into the role.”