Dianne Buswell is prepared to leave Strictly Come Dancing temporarily to start a family with her boyfriend Joe Sugg.

Dianne Buswell spoke to Prima magazine / Credit: Prima UK / David Venni

The 36-year-old dancer met the 33-year-old YouTube star when they were partnered together on the hit BBC One Latin and ballroom dancing show in 2018.

They have "always wanted" to start a family, and she said they will try to have children when "everything aligns" in their lives.

Dianne told the September issue of Prima magazine: "When Joe and I met, it wasn’t until the show ended that we realised we missed each other’s company a lot – our relationship went from there.

"We always got on, he was so funny to me, and I loved how creative he was.

"We’ve always wanted kids, it’s just finding the right time.

"I don’t feel worried about taking time out from dancing, I just don’t see the point in worrying.

"When everything aligns, it will happen. I have to have that vision. I like to practise manifestation, I’m quite spiritual."

The couple admitted that their lives can be "hard" because their relationship is in the public eye.

Dianne explained: "It doesn’t feel that difficult to have a relationship in the public eye – we’re good at not taking notice of things that are written about us. Sometimes, though, people are obsessed with wanting to find out things, such as where we live, so it can be hard in terms of privacy."

And sometimes Dianne and Joe "forget" they are famous, and question themselves as to why people are looking at them.

She quipped: "Joe and I forget we’re famous sometimes – when we’re out and about, we’ll be like, ‘Why are they looking at us? Ah, OK, I remember.’"

Dianne won Strictly Come Dancing with comedian Chris McCausland, 48 - who was the programme's first blind contestant - in 2024, and she said the experience of working with Chris has made her realise that the show is not all about lifting the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Asked how she feels ahead of the 2025 series, she explained: "I feel just as excited as any other year, and I’ve put no expectations on myself.

"Last year taught me that it’s not about perfection. I’ll be honest, I used to think of winning, winning, winning, but the past few years, it hasn’t been about that at all – maybe that comes with age and maturity.

"Chris and I could have left at any point and would have gone thinking we’d won anyway. It doesn’t feel like a competition anymore."

Read the full interview in the September issue of Prima, on sale Wednesday, July 30.