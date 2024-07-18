Streaming services are in competition over the chance to land the rights to a Gareth Southgate documentary.

Southgate led England to a second successive European Championship final this summer, but the Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain and the 53-year-old football manager resigned earlier this week.

Disney+ are thought to be frontrunners to land the documentary, and Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are also expected to be in contention.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: "Disney+ might not seem like the obvious choice, but they’re an organisation with huge amounts of money, not to mention a truly global platform as Gareth starts the next chapter of his career.

"It just depends what he has planned after quitting as England manager.

"Will he want to nurture a career in the media, take time away from the limelight or get back into football management at some level?

"Either way, the biggest TV names will be buzzing round him with big-money offers — and Disney is likely to be the biggest."

Disney+ is no stranger to football documentaries.

It is the current home of 'Welcome to Wrexham', which has told the story of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover and subsequent success at the Welsh club.

Following Southgate's resignation, Prince William praised the ex-England manager as a "class act".

William wrote on X: "Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the FA, but as an @England fan.

"Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024.

"Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act.

"You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W."