James Martin crashed his car after being distracted by a "lady coming out of the spa wearing very little".

James Martin has recalled how he made a big impact when he worked at the Chewton Glen Hotel and Spa

The 52-year-old TV chef was 21 when he landed a job at the luxurious Chewton Glen Hotel and Spa, in New Milton Hampshire and he certainly made an impact on his first day due to his eyes being drawn to the woman.

In an interview with Candis magazine, he said: "I was distracted by a lady coming out of the spa wearing very little and crashed my car into a lamppost in front of the owner's office."

Following his time at the hotel, the 'This Morning' cook became head chef at Hotel du Vin, a boutique hotel in Winchester.

Soon after, his talent was spotted by TV presenter Lloyd Grossman and his producer, and the pair snapped him up for his first TV break. He then joined BBC One game show 'Ready Steady Cook' and appeared on Channel 4's former morning show 'Big Breakfast'.

When he got his first pay cheque, the petrolhead treated himself to the "most ridiculous car ever".

James revealed: "I'll never forget being sent my first cheque for 650 quid.

"I thought there'd been some mistake.

"I was used to saving up £10 over four weeks to buy a CD.

"When I'd received another couple of cheques, I part-exchanged my little Ford Fiesta and bought a Lotus Caterham, the most ridiculous car ever with no doors or roof.

"I loved it, but then I've always been a petrolhead."

James has also flown planes, and he has recently renewed his pilot's licence.

Speaking about how being in the air has improved his life, he admitted: "I find flying a great concentration-leveller.

"Getting my wings has been one of the highlights of my life.

"I can't switch off and watch TV, and I've never read a book.

"No, I've got to be out and about, doing things."