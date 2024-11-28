'Doctor Who' cut a Sugababes musical number from 'Space Babies'.

In an original script for the episode shared by the BBC, it's been revealed Russell T Davies had initially planned a lip sync and dance scene set to 'Push The Button' in the opening episode of Ncuti Gatwa's first series as The Doctor.

On page three of the script, it says: "He WHIRRS the SONIC at the JUKEBOX. Click, needle slides over a VINYL, lowers, plays the Sugababes, Push the Button.

"The track starts with a bar, then says the words: 'Push the button.' The Doctor uses this to dance around a BIG BUTTON. Like, should he press it or not?

"The song says it four times, and he loves it, mouthing the words, playing with the button. And Ruby SMILES. She loves this. And the 4th time: He presses the button!

"TIME ROTOR MOVES, room JOLTS - a moment of anti-gravity as the Doctor and Ruby rise upwards, then down - Ruby holds onto the console, alarmed, excited, the song JUMPS to the CHORUS.

"The Doctor in his element at the controls, the MUSIC, the chamber’s MOVING LIGHTS. Ruby does not stop being amazed."

In the actual version of 'Space Babies', there were a number of references to the 2005 song.

Russell hasn't shied away from big musical moments since returning as showrunner for the second time.

In last year's Christmas special 'The Church on Ruby Road', fans were treated to 'The Goblin Song', while 'The Devil's Chord' featured a song and dance from the villainous Jinkx Monsoon.

Although there are no firm plans for a full musical episode, Russell isn't ruling it out.

He told GamesRadar+ earlier this year: "It’s not easy writing a musical, people don’t just burst into song, you have to earn it, you have to place it, you have to time it, you have to feel it.

"And I’ve tried before on other shows, not just 'Doctor Who'.

"I’ve literally tried it many, many times and never quite earned it – but finally, I think we are beginning to crack it now so I hope there’s more, that’s all I can say. We’re not planning a full-on musical episode but one day, definitely!"