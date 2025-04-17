David Tennant almost hosted an episode of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 53-year-old actor revaled that he was contacted to be a possible last-minute replacement for the late Bruce Forsyth on the BBC Latin and ballroom show in 2009 and went back and forth with himself, but when he eventually decided to accept, bosses had found someone else.

Speaking on the 'Where There's A Will There's A Wake' podcast, he said: "I got a phone call from my agent, very unusual on a Saturday, going, ‘What are you doing tonight? Bruce had a little fall, he can’t do 'Strictly' tonight, are you free to present the show?’

“I sort of ran around for a couple of hours going, ‘Do I want to present 'Strictly?’

“By the time we’d figured out I probably could go to the TV centre, I phoned back, and they went, ‘Don’t worry, Ronnie Corbett is doing it’.

However, the former 'Doctor Who' star doesn't even watch the programme so doesn't think that he would have been "any good" in the slot.

He added: “I don’t know if I’d have been any good. I don’t watch 'Strictly' so I wouldn’t have known what I was talking about.”

The 'Rivals' star made his name as the titular Time Lord on the hit sci-fi series from 2005 to 2010 and briefly returned in 2023 to play the Fourteenth Doctor for the BBC show's 60th anniversary specials but recently admitted that he was told to swerve the part by his former agent.

During an episode of his podcast 'David Tennant Does a Podcast With...', he said: "There was definitely a moment where I wasn't [going to do 'Doctor Who'].

"About 48 hours after they asked me, and I had to go process everything that it meant. I had an agent at the time who was like, 'Don't touch it. It's not going to work.' Not my current agent. A previous brilliant agent who's since retired, but she didn't call that correctly."