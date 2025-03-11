Simon Fisher-Becker, best known for his roles in 'Doctor Who' and 'Harry Potter', has died aged 63.

The veteran performer, who also appeared in the Oscar-winning film 'Les Misérables', passed away on Saturday (08.03.25), with his death only coming to light on Tuesday (11.03.25.)

His husband, Tony Fisher-Becker, announced the news on Facebook, saying online: “Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon's husband. I have some very sad news. At 2.50 this afternoon Simon passed away. I'll be keeping this account open for a while. I'm not sure at this point if I'll be posting again. Thank you.”

Simon was best known for playing the blue-skinned black marketeer Dorium Maldovar in 'Doctor Who', appearing alongside Matt Smith in the BBC series.

In 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001), he portrayed the Fat Friar, the ghost of Hufflepuff House.

His TV credits also included 'Puppy Love', in which he played Tony Fazackerley, as well as roles in 'One Foot in the Grave', 'The Bill', 'Doctors', 'Love Soup', 'Getting On' and 'Afterlife'.

His agent, Kim Barry of Jaffrey Management, described him as more than just a client in a tribute, saying: “Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing.

"I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Maldovar in BBC’s 'Doctor Who'."

She also spoke of Simon's work beyond acting, adding: "Simon was also a writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker. He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone."

The actor had a dedicated following on the convention circuit and was well-known as a vlogger.

Fellow 'Doctor Who' actor Clem So said: "So sorry to hear of the passing of actor Simon Fisher-Becker. I knew and met Simon many times over the years as a fellow guest on the comic con circuit, and it really does feel like losing one of your own. My thoughts are with you, your family and loved ones at this time. May you rest in peace, my friend."

Fans also paid tribute on social media.

One said: "His stage routine was one of the funniest things I've heard in ages. A dear man who valued his audiences. RIP Simon, shine on."

Another commented: "Really sad news. I met him at a convention a few years ago and he was really lovely."

Simon also had a role in 'Les Misérables' (2012) as the Master of the House, alongside Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway, with his contributions to British television and film spanning decades.