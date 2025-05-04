'Doctor Who' star Ncuti Gatwa will be the United Kingdom’s 'Eurovision Song Contest' spokesperson.

Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa to be UK's Eurovision Song Contest spokesperson

The 32-year-old actor - who portrays the Fifteenth Doctor in the BBC sci-fi show - will deliver the results of the UK's National Jury live during Eurovision's Grand Final on Saturday 17th May 2025.

He will follow in the footsteps of previous spokespeople, including Joanna Lumley, Nigella Lawson, and former 'Doctor Who' star Catherine Tate.

As well as Eurovision's Grand Final, there will be other nods to the song contest in the BBC's coverage on May 17th.

Viewers will be treated to a 'Eurovision'-themed episode of 'Doctor Who', entitled 'The Interstellar Song Contest'.

It will see Ncuti's character, The Doctor, and Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) travel to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest, co-hosted by Rylan Clark - where planets from across the universe compete for the top prize.

'Eurovision Song Contest' host Graham Norton will also make a cameo appearance in the special sixth episode of the current season.

After 'The Interstellar Song Contest', Eurovision's Grand Final will take place at 8pm on BBC One, during which UK act Remember Monday will perform.

'Sex Education' star Ncuti recently tipped Rylan to have a big future in acting after starring alongside him in Doctor Who's 'Eurovision' special.

He told the Big Issue magazine: "I acted with Rylan Clark. I never thought I would ever do that!

"Rylan was really good as well. If he decides to do more acting, I can see it panning out well for him.

"I was so impressed and he brought an amazing energy to the set. We all felt a bit of a hole in our hearts after he left."

See Ncuti deliver the results of the UK National Jury live during the 'Eurovision Song Contest' Grand Final, Saturday 17th May from 8pm (BST) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.