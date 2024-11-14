'Doctors' have paid tribute to Timothy West, ahead of the show's last-ever episode on Thursday (14.11.24).

Timothy West's final on-screen appearance in Doctors

The actor passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on Tuesday (12.11.24) evening, and on Wednesday (13.11.24) he made his last-ever on-screen appearance in an episode of the BBC Daytime soap, which will bow out itself on Thursday after 24 years on screen.

A message on Doctors' official X account, which was posted on Wednesday, read: "The Doctors family are deeply saddened to hear of Timothy West’s passing.

"His final on-screen appearance in today’s Doctors episode is a moving reminder of his incredible talent, and it was an honour to have him join us.

"We send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

In Wednesday's episode, former 'EastEnders' star Timothy took on the role of Artie Simkins, who had to call 999 after his neighbour took a tumble in their garden.

As well as paying tribute to 'Doctors', the show has also looked back at its own life.

They wrote on X: "(Tissues at the ready.) Today, on the last ever Doctors: The Mill staff and Graham have a final showdown and Scarlett’s in no mood to celebrate her birthday. BBC One 14:00

"There will be no "next time" post after the show today, but there is a documentary "Doctors, A Celebration" celebrating 24 years of the popular daytime soap opera. BBC One 14:35. (sic)"

'Doctors' actor Chris Walker - who has played police officer Rob Hollins since 2009 - recently admitted he felt "bereaved" after the daytime soap was axed after 24 years, and he believes the move is a "crying shame for the industry".

He told TV Times magazine: "I was - and still am to a degree - a bit bereaved, which I know might sound dramatic.

"My other half, Sharon, said to me, 'It wasn't just a job, it became your identity,' and it's very sad to lose that.

"And to not be with all the fabulous people who've become close friends.

"But life moves on.

"Nothing is forever and the BBC have made their choice, and that's the way it is."