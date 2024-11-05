'Doctors' actor Chris Walker feels "bereaved" after the daytime soap was axed after 24 years, and he believes the move is a "crying shame for the industry".

Doctors star Chris Walker played police officer Rob Hollins for 15 years

The 60-year-old star - who played police officer Rob Hollins since 2009 - was in tears shooting the last-ever episode of the BBC show, and the star admitted he will be emotional again on November 14th when 'Doctors' airs its final episode.

He told TV Times magazine: "I was - and still am to a degree - a bit bereaved, which I know might sound dramatic.

"My other half, Sharon, said to me, 'It wasn't just a job, it became your identity,' and it's very sad to lose that.

"And to not be with all the fabulous people who've become close friends.

"But life moves on.

"Nothing is forever and the BBC have made their choice, and that's the way it is."

Speaking about filming the last-ever episode, he said: "It was incredibly emotional, and I cried.

"Everyone in the building applauded each actor who came back to base for the last time.

"But it was also uplifting, because we all loved each other."

Chris also believes Doctors' axing will have a negative effect on the TV industry, because the Birmingham-based soap was a popular training ground for actors and crew members.

He added: "It's a crying shame for the industry, because of the amount of training we gave people, both behind and in front of the camera.

"In fact, one of my favourite things was when actors came in and it was their first TV role.

"I remember my own first TV job in 'The Bill' in 1985.

"Eric Richard, who played Sergeant Bob Cryer, came up to me and said, 'It's OK, it'll be fine.'

"I also did a film in the 80s called 'The Fourth Protocol' with Michael Caine, and he went, 'Ello, Chris Walker, my name is Michael Caine.'

"I said to myself, 'If I ever get into a position where I can do that, I will.'

"So I always made sure I knew the newbies' names and said to them, 'It's gonna be OK, you'll do well.' "