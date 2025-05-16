Dominic Brunt would love to star in the 'Emmerdale' and 'Coronation Street' crossover episode.

Dominic Brunt wants to star in the crossover episode

The 55-year-old actor - who plays Paddy Kirk in 'Emmerdale' - has taken to social media to reveal that he would relish the opportunity to be part of the upcoming crossover episode.

In response to a story about the crossover of the soaps, Dominic wrote on X: "Lord..Please please please let me be in this story..If not, I’ll be popcorn at the ready anyway. Imagine the potential slanging matches, the affairs, the fights, the comedy, the tragedy..even just for that episode!! As a viewer I can’t wait, as a cast member I await the script [heart emoji] (sic)"

Dominic posted the message shortly after ITV announced plans to create a crossover of the soaps in 2026.

The special episode will air in January 2026, and will see characters from both shows "come together in a celebration of the soap genre".

In a recent statement, ITV explained: "For the first time in British soap history, the hour-long episode will see characters from both soaps come together in a celebration of the soap genre.

"To herald the beginning of the new scheduling pattern, both soaps will mark the occasion in spectacular style, as the combined production teams embark on an ambitious stunt that will have everlasting consequences for everyone involved.

"The distinctive worlds of 'Emmerdale' and 'Coronation Street' will merge for one night only in a ‘mash-up’ of our two favourite communities.

"The producers, scriptwriters and production teams have conceived an ingenious way of linking the two universes, but with characters then returning to the soaps they are renowned for inhabiting in Manchester and Yorkshire."

ITV confirmed that the soaps will subsequently return to their "new normal pattern of transmission".

The statement continued: "The episode will be self-contained, but the consequences of the high-stakes drama will have repercussions for both communities and see them linked forever as familiar faces depart and exciting new characters arrive into both soaps.

"Each soap will then return to its new normal pattern of transmission - 30 minutes each evening - 'Emmerdale' episodes at 8pm, and 'Coronation Street' episodes at 8.30pm on ITV1 and STV."