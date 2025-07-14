Sam Thompson finally has something to feel proud of after completing his mammoth Soccer Aid challenge to raise money for UNICEF.

Sam Thompson reflects on charity achievement

The former Made in Chelsea star does not have many accomplishments that he can look back and smile on, but generating £2 million after he ran five marathons and cycled 130 miles over five days is an achievement he will proudly hold close to his heart for the rest of his life.

Sam, 32, told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "Doing the challenge was an amazing experience.

"I've never achieved anything before. I'm not used to that. It was something I really cared about.

"It was for a cause greater than myself - it was lovely to do it.

"I haven't done much I can be proud of before, so it's nice to do something I can genuinely feel that about."

The star's Match Ball Mission for Soccer Aid challenge - which saw him embark from Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in London, south England, to Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, North West England - made Sam learn more about himself.

He explained: "I had a day where I was on my bike crying for an hour and a half.

"I was thinking about everything in my life. I got off and sat on a bench and zoned out. It was wild.

"When you're out there and in your own head and thinking about your life, you do think about things in a way you don't normally.

"But it did so much for me. I feel like I've learned so much more about myself. I know that sounds cringe!"

Sam has achieved a lot in his life - including being an award winner after he and his pal Pete Wicks', 37, Staying Relevant podcast won the podcast category gong at the 2025 TRIC Awards - but he still wants to try presenting a TV show.

The star - who has hosted segments on This Morning following his I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! win in 2023 - said: "There are loads of things I'd like to do. It's just about whether there's enough time in the day to do all of it.

"It's been a very busy year. There has been so much going on. It's quite hectic.

"I don't know how much time I have to chase any of my dreams.

"Maybe next year is going to be the year I pursue presenting."