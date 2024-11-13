Eamonn Holmes has claimed the BBC would be "wasting their time" getting a "younger host" for 'Match of the Day'.

Eamonn Holmes doesn't think Match of the Day needs a youngest host

The 64-year-old presenter has weighed in on the future of the Beeb's iconic football highlights show after news Gary Lineker, 63, will step down at the end of the current season after over 25 years at the helm.

After his GB News co-star Isabel Webster suggested Eamonn himself would be a "brilliant" choice for the role, he ranted about the BBC's rumoured approach.

On Wednesday's (13.11.24) edition of their show, he said: "See they also do this ridiculous thing in the BBC, it's always been the case, try and get a younger audience.

"So what does that mean? Get a younger host? And younger people do not watch television. So why are they wasting their time?"

Isabel joked that younger fans "watch it in bed on a Sunday with a hangover", but Eamonn wasn't so sure.

He added: "No. They watch it on their phones and on their devices."

And the former 'This Morning' host insisted: "The best thing about Match Of The Day is the music."

It remains to be seen who will replace Gary when he steps down, with claims the BBC are looking for a younger host.

Recent reports claimed 'Match of the Day 2' host Mark Chapman, 51, turned down an offer to share the job with Kelly Somers, 33.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "As soon as Gary's deal was done, [BBC Sport Director Alex Kay-Jelski] made it clear he wanted Mark and Kelly to replace him.

"It would effectively be a job share and they would rotate hosting duties between them. Mark has made it clear within the team at MOTD that this isn't something he would want to do.

"He doesn't want a job share, he wants Gary's role as his own, which is understandable. It's a headache for the BBC because they thought they'd found an easy solution."