Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford reportedly lived separate lives for two years before their split.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have split after more than a decade of marriage

The TV couple - who were together for 13 years before they tied the knot in 2010 - have started divorce proceedings and a new report now suggests the pair drifted apart over the last couple of years following the end of their stint presenting ITV's 'This Morning' together in 2021 with The Sun newspaper reporting Eamonn has been keen to spend more time in his native Belfast.

A source told the publication: "Eamonn and Ruth’s relationship changed when they left 'This Morning'. They started moving in different directions in their careers and their priorities started to change.

"Eamonn was desperate to return to Belfast, which he thinks of as home, but Ruth would never move. It became a bone of contention. As her ITV career continued, Eamonn went down another path and they became ships in the night.

"For the past two years they had led separate lives, professionally and personally.”

Eamonn and Ruth tied the knot in 2010 and have son Jack, 22, together. They announced their split via a representative on Saturday (25.05.24) in a statement which read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

The pair have yet to make any further comment on the news, but Eamonn, 64, is said to be planning to discuss the split during an upcoming TV appearance on the GB News breakfast show.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Eamonn is always frank on camera and knows it will be odd for him to discuss the day’s news without mentioning his split so he’ll say a few words.

"He is putting on a brave face and will be the true professional he always is. Focusing on work will be a welcome distraction."

Meanwhile, Ruth previously revealed the origins of her romance with Eamonn, explaining the TV star spotted her on an episode of 'Countryfile'.

Ruth and Eamonn came face-to-face "a couple of years later" and the duo eventually fell in love.

She said on 'Loose Women': "He was at home watching 'Countryfile' and he said that 'This woman popped up doing a piece to camera', and I was doing a piece to camera on the back of a boat. When I met him a couple of years later, he asked me if I was on the back of a boat on a red jacket. So he spotted me!"