Eamonn Holmes plans to discuss his split from Ruth Langsford during an upcoming TV appearance.

Eamonn Holmes recently split from Ruth Langsford

The 64-year-old presenter and Ruth recently announced their split after 14 years of marriage, and Eamonn will address their break-up during an appearance on the GB News breakfast show.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Eamonn is always frank on camera and knows it will be odd for him to discuss the day’s news without mentioning his split so he’ll say a few words.

"He is putting on a brave face and will be the true professional he always is. Focusing on work will be a welcome distraction."

Eamonn and Ruth, 64, announced their split on Saturday (25.05.24).

The celebrity duo - who previously co-hosted 'This Morning' together - are already in the process of finalising their divorce.

A rep said: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Meanwhile, Ruth previously revealed the origins of her romance with Eamonn, explaining that the TV star spotted her on an episode of 'Countryfile'.

Ruth and Eamonn came face-to-face "a couple of years later" and the duo eventually fell in love.

She said on 'Loose Women' "He was at home watching 'Countryfile' and he said that 'This woman popped up doing a piece to camera', and I was doing a piece to camera on the back of a boat. When I met him a couple of years later, he asked me if I was on the back of a boat on a red jacket.

"So he spotted me!"