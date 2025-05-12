'EastEnders' boss Kate Oates has teased that a big character is set to return.

The BBC's Head of Genre joined the stars of the BBC soap opera on Sunday (11.05.25) to collect the BAFTA for Best Soap and afterwards, she explained that there is the "potential" for a fan favourite to make a comeback as the long-running programme ventures on into "uncharted territory" in upcoming episodes.

She told The Sun: "If you like a return, I don't think you're going to be disappointed, because there's potentially one on the cards.

“I think that we can tease that they're all those heartland characters have some really big stuff coming up.

“Actually, we've got some uncharted territory, which, considering we're following on the heels of Mr. Clanshaw, is quite an accolade, because he has broken quite a lot of fresh ground."

In February, the soap celebrated its 40th anniversary and in the build up to the milestone, several classic characters such as Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) and Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) made a comeback.

During the live episode, Anita Dobson returned to her signature role as Angie Watts, albeit in the form of a ghost, more than 20 years after her alter-ego died off-screen.

In July 2023, Michelle Collins returned to the part of Cindy Beale and it was revealed that she had not actually died off-screen as stated in 1998 but had been in witness protection for years instead.

Kate - who previously served as producer of both 'Emmerdale' and 'Coronation Street' for ITV - did not elaborate on just who might be making a return but paid tribute to current producer Chris Clenshaw just before he is set to leave, and described the "challenge" laid out for his successor.

She said: "So I think the challenge for Ben [Wadey], who is our new exec, has been to carry on kind of after Chris' success, really, but he is very much ready to do that, and we're excited as a team.

“We're going to miss Chris terribly, but we're also really excited for what's to come so there are some really, really big stories coming up, and if it's a return that you're after, then, yeah, you might be interested in what's to what's on the horizon