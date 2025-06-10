EastEnders star Colin Salmon says the show is in a "good spot" amid a new Executive Producer taking over.

EastEnders star Colin Salmon

It was announced in September 2024 that Chris Clenshaw - whose final episode credit will air on Friday (13.06.25) - is leaving the BBC One soap after three years as its head, and Ben Wadey, the programme's former Story Editor, will be replacing him.

Chris created “mind-blowing plot twists and devastating real-life storylines” - with many coming in 2023, such as the return of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), the award-winning Loving and Losing Lola plot which saw Danielle Harold depart as her alter ego Lola Pearce, who died of a brain tumour.

Chris also introduced the Knight family, who took over the Queen Vic, making them the first black and mixed heritage family to run a pub on any UK soap.

And Colin - the head of the Knights - says Ben is taking at a high point for EastEnders.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "I have always been a fan. There's great writing, we all work really hard.

"I think the authenticity of the humour of the East End, it's that you get stuff thrown at you and go, 'Oh that's fine, we'll deal with it', and then it all comes crashing down later, like in life. We're in a very good place with the show and it's fantastic for us."

Colin's on-screen wife Harriet Thorpe (Elaine Peacock) said Ben's creativity and collaborative nature will build on Chris' success.

She added: "Ben is wonderful. He's creative, collaborative and that's all you need."

EastEnders features a diverse cast, and Colin said Ben's focus will be for the younger actors to be in the spotlight more.

He teased: "It's great, we watch the show, we learn, we collaborate. It's nice to see the youngsters coming forward. They're all brilliant, amazing actors."

Ben is returning to EastEnders from Channel 4 where he was a Commissioning Executive, overseeing Hollyoaks and a number of original dramas, including Generation Z.

He originally worked at EastEnders as the show's Story Editor, and he worked on the soap's 35th anniversary in 2020, as well as a special episode that focused on Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) as she struggled with her alcoholism.

Speaking about his new role as Executive Producer, Ben said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to EastEnders at such an exciting time for the show.

"Having grown up watching and loving EastEnders, it sparked my passion for television, and I feel I’ve known the residents of Walford my entire life – so to lead this iconic BBC soap into its next chapter is a true privilege.

"I can't wait to collaborate with the exceptional team at EastEnders and build on Chris Clenshaw’s brilliant work to deliver unmissable stories to fans - both those who have been watching for years and those just discovering Albert Square.”