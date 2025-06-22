Oscar Branning is returning to EastEnders.

EastEnders bosses have revealed that a huge character will return for 'plenty of drama' after almost a decade away

The character - who is the son of Max Branning (Jake Wood) - was last seen on the BBC soap opera in June 2007 when he came to visit his dad for Father's Day, but will now make a comeback as a teenager, as played by newcomer Pierre Moullier.

Pierre said: "It’s pretty surreal to join EastEnders - it keeps hitting me that I’m actually on Albert Square.

"When I found out I was joining the Brannings, it was so exciting as they are such an iconic family, and I love that there are so many skeletons in the closet. Oscar is so much fun to play, and the audience should be prepared for the unexpected as he’s a complex guy!"

When Oscar was born to Max and his then-wife Tanya Branning (Jo Joyner) in late 2007, the character was originally played by Gabriel Miller-Williams for just over a year before Neo Hall took over the part on a sporadic basis until 2015.

Upon his last appearance , he was played by Charlee Hall.

In scenes yet to air, Oscar's return to Albert Square will come after his older sister Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) receives a mysterious phone call.

It has not yet been confirmed if Max - who left the series in 2021 - will make a comeback, but bosses are thrilled that his on-screen son will be back on the soap soon as they teased that there is "plenty of drama" to come.

Executive producer Ben Wadey said: “I’m very excited to bring Oscar Branning back to Walford and introduce viewers to him now that he’s all grown up.

“Oscar is very much a Branning which means there’s going to be plenty of drama in store this summer. We’re delighted to welcome Pierre as he takes on the role and can’t wait for viewers to see him bring Oscar to life.”