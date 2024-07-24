'EastEnders' has confirmed Kat Slater and Tommy Moon will be part of a child-to-parent abuse storyline.

Jessie Wallace will be at the centre of an important new EastEnders storyline

On Tuesday's episode of the BBC soap, Tommy (Sonny Kendall) was scene brutally attacking his mother Kat (Jessie Wallace) after his attitude worsened in recent episodes before boiling over after she refused to get back with her estranged husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

She tried to enforce her authority as his mother, but he said he hated her, as well as living with her and his father Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and hit her in the stomach.

She pushed him away in self defence and apologised when he fell backwards, but he warned that she would regret it.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw has now said: "Kat is well-known in Albert Square for her no-nonsense attitude and fiery temper, but this storyline will explore how Tommy manipulates Kat’s unequivocal love for her son to exert his anger and elicit control.

"Jessie [Wallace] and Sonny’s [Kendall] performances have thoughtfully portrayed the complex realities of child-to-parent abuse with compassion and understanding, and the storyline will demonstrate how Tommy’s behaviour affects their relationship and the wider Slater-Moon family as a whole."

Chris confirmed that the soap's team have collaborated with Family Based Solutions, PEGS and the NSPCC "as well as other experts" to make sure the story is told "accurately and sensitively".

Jason Phasouliotis, Secondary Age Lead Practitioner at Family Based Solutions, added in a statement: "Throughout our time working together, 'EastEnders' has shown a deep commitment to portray this sensitive topic with the seriousness it deserves, and we hope this storyline will resonate with families experiencing CPA to encourage them to reach out for support."

And PEGS director Michelle John described the storyline as a "critical turning point for those experiencing child-to-parent abuse".

She said: "It was clear from our first conversation that the scriptwriters wanted to ensure the storyline came across in a way that was real but with respect and compassion for those who have or who are experiencing this form of abuse."