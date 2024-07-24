'EastEnders' star Matt di Angelo says there is a huge twist in the Dean Wicks case that even he was shocked by.

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem

The rapist's victim, Linda Carter, managed to get him sent down for the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) after her friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) was initially arrested for the crime.

And Matt says even he was "surprised" by the outcome of the upcoming trial.

He told The Mirror: "There’s going to be a trial and I think the outcome of trial surprised me and it wasn’t what I was expecting at all. So hopefully that makes good TV!"

Linda, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) make up the six who were there on the night Keanu tried to strangle Sharon before Linda stabbed him at The Queen Vic.

Kellie, whose character is an alcoholic, previously said of keeping the secret: "She has to. If Linda falls, all of the other women fall with her. I honestly don’t think that Linda will ever truly find peace for killing Keanu whilst it remains a secret, but I think the guilt of taking the other women down with her would be too much for Linda to bear. She’s also very aware that her children have already lost one parent, and she doesn’t want them to lose another. Linda has to try and remain strong but as you’ll see this week, her drinking threatens to jeopardise it all."