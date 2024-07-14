'EastEnders' was the big winner at the first ever RadioTimes.com Soap Awards, taking home seven prizes.

Danny Walters was among the winners

The BBC soap dominated its rivals at the event, which was hosted by its former star Brian Conley at the Midland Hotel in Manchester on Saturday (13.07.24), picking up most of the night's prizes, including the coveted Best Soap.

Best Actor went to Angela Wynter, who plays Yolande Trueman in the show, while Navin Chowdhry’s performance as Nish Panesar earned him the Best Villain accolade.

The death of Keanu Taylor led to Danny Walters taking home the Best Exit prize as well as the ‘Sixmas’ mystery over his stabbing being named Soap Moment of the Year.

The soap also won Inspiring Storyline of the Year, for Suki’s coming out saga, and Best Episode was George confronts Eddie.

Rival ‘Coronation Street’ managed two prizes, with Charlie Wrenshall taking Best Young Performer for his portrayal of Liam Connor, and Paul’s MND diagnosis named Best Storyline.

‘Hollyoaks’ also had two wins, with Iz Hesketh named Best Newcomer for playing Kitty Draper, and the revelation Mercedes McQueen’s twins had two different dads was given the Best Twist prize.

‘Emmerdale’ star Lisa Riley bagged the Best Comedy Performance Award, and the soap’s Chris Chittell – who plays Eric Pollard – received a Special Recognition honour.

Helen Daly, Associate Editor, Radio Times, said: “All soaps have excelled over the past 12 months and it’s an honour to be able to award them for their efforts.”

Morgan Jeffery, Digital Editor, Radio Times, added: “Congratulations to all the soaps on their award wins – and especially to EastEnders for an amazing night.

"I'm thrilled for all our nominees and of course our winners – these accolades reflect what has been a terrific year for British soap, delivering all the twists, turns and unbeatable drama that have kept UK audiences hooked for over six decades.”

RadioTimes.com Soap Awards list of winners:

Best Young Performer:

Charlie Wrenshall (Liam Connor), ‘Coronation Street’

Best Exit:

Danny Walters (Keanu Taylor), ‘EastEnders’

Best Newcomer:

Iz Hesketh (Kitty Draper), ‘Hollyoaks’

Best Comedy Performance:

Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), ‘Emmerdale’

Best Twist:

Mercedes's twins have different dads, ‘Hollyoaks’

Inspiring Storyline of the Year, sponsored by Inspired Villages:

Suki comes out to her family, ‘EastEnders’

Best Episode:

George confronts Eddie, ‘EastEnders’

Best Villain:

Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar), ‘EastEnders’

Soap Moment of the Year:

Sixmas, ‘EastEnders’

Best Storyline:

Paul's motor neurone disease diagnosis, ‘Coronation Street’

Best Actor:

Angela Wynter (Yolande Trueman), ‘EastEnders’

Special Recognition

Chris Chittell, ‘Emmerdale’

Best Soap:

‘EastEnders’