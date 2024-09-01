'EastEnders' legend Rudolph Walker is releasing his first autobiography.

Rudolph Walker is set to give fans an insight into his life and career

The 84-year-old soap star - who was born in San Juan, Colony of Trinidad and Tobago - has portrayed Patrick Trueman on the BBC One soap for 23 years, and he's penned the tome 'Walking With Dignity' about his life and career.

Sharing a selfie with his book, he wrote on X: "At last!! My Autobiography ‘Walking With Dignity’ is out 26 Sept. You can preorder on https://amzn.eu/d/cWyoDGT

"I hope you enjoy. Do spread the word."

As well as his stint in 'EastEnders', the star is also known for portraying Bill Reynolds in ITV sitcom 'Love Thy Neighbour', which ran for eight series from 1972 to 1976.

In 2021, Rudolph was awarded a CBE for his services to drama and charity through his Rudolph Walker Foundation.

He was handed the Commander of the Order of the British Empire, the highest-ranking British Empire award, by a then-Prince Charles at the St James’s Palace State Apartments.

Rudolph's Foundation tweeted at the time: "Our founder @RudolphWalkerDA collected his CBE from Buckingham Palace today. Well deserved. We are beyond proud."

The foundation - which the actor launched on his 70th birthday - aims to nurture and develop the creative and technical skills and talents of young people by providing them with equipment and facilities, which will enable them to produce and distribute audio visual programmes and other types of digital content relating to their culture, history, music and the world in which they live.