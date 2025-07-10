EastEnders star Frank Barrie has died aged 88.

The actor, who played choir master Edward Bishop - a friend of Dot Cotton (June Brown) in the BBC One soap, passed away "peacefully" at home surrounded by his wife Mary and their daughter Julia.

A statement from Frank's agency, Scott Marshall Partners, read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client, Frank Barrie, at the age of 88.

"He died peacefully at home, with his wife Mary and daughter Julia."

Actor-and-theatre director Jonas Cemm paid tribute to Frank and called him a "gentleman".

He wrote on X: "Very sad to hear about the passing of the great actor, Frank Barrie.

"I worked with Frank only once, but it was a rich experience. He was a gentleman, a teacher and a supportive wingman. A true man of the theatre, who will be sadly missed. RIP."

Frank appeared in EastEnders as Edward in 2010 and 2011 - which marked his recent TV appearance.

Throughout his career, Frank appeared in more than 150 TV productions, including Queen of Swords, Special Branch and Emergency Ward 10.

After the acting legend graduated from Hull University - where he met Mary - he joined the prestigious Bristol Old Vic company in 1965, where he was named the leading man.

In 1967, Frank toured the US with the company, and performed as Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet, and Lucio in Measure for Measure, on Broadway in New York.

He also travelled around Europe and other big cities with Bristol Old Vic.

Two years later, the late esteemed actor-and-director Sir Laurence Olivier invited Frank to join the National Theatre, where he starred in many of Laurence's shows, such as Mirabell in The Way of the World.

The star's one-man show Macready! was played in 65 countries around the world, and it represented Great Britain at the 1982 Commonwealth Games Arts Festival in Australia.

Frank appeared in a series of William Shakespeare productions, including Macbeth, Hamlet, and The Merchant of Venice.

In 1983, Frank played Eglamour in the BBC TV adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy, The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

Frank also found success as a director on productions, including Shylock, JM Barrie and The Life and Loves of Edith Wharton - which all toured globally.