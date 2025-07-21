Former EastEnders star Shobu Kapoor is reportedly joining Mrs. Brown's Boys.

The 64-year-old actress, who played the fierce-tempered Gita Kapoor in the hit BBC One soap from 1993 until 1998, is said to be making a guest appearance in the upcoming fifth season of the BBC One comedy - which begins on August 1.

An insider claimed to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "Shobu read the script and absolutely loved it.

"She's in a real funny."

The source added that the producers of Mrs. Brown's Boys - which sees Agnes Brown (Brendan O'Carroll) interfere with the lives of her family and friends to expose secrets they are keeping from her - are delighted that Shobu is reportedly joining the show.

They added: "Getting Shobu is a real coup. She's known to millions of viewers.

"Seeing her back on screens will be a wonderful blast from the past for many of them."

Shobu's EastEnders alter ego's storylines often revolved around her marriage to market trader Sanjay Kapoor (Deepak Verma).

These included dealing with Sanjay's gambling addiction, financial instability, and affair with Ruth Fowler (Caroline Paterson).

The on-screen couple also had a daughter called Sharmilla.

Gita left Walford in 1998 after she and her family were embroiled in a public scandal that involved her extramarital affair and the birth of a child, Arjun, with another man, which caused them to leave London to find a new life.

Gita's former best friend Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) - who made a shock comeback to EastEnders after a 25-year hiatus in 2023, when it was revealed that her manipulative and scheming alter ego did not actually die during childbirth in prison, and was instead put into witness protection under a new identity - Rose Sawyer - for decades, has mentioned Shobu's character since her return.

And this left many fans hopeful of Gita's return one day.

Taking to r/EastEnders on Reddit, one viewer said: "I'd love to see Gita and Sanjay back even if just a short stint. They had great storylines."

And another fan of the soap penned: "I wouldn't mind. She was a great character and I wouldn't be surprised if she had a guest stint when Cindy returns from a supposed break."