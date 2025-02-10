Natalie Cassidy has been revealed as Bush on 'The Masked Singer'.

Natalie Cassidy has been revealed as Bush on The Masked Singer

The 41-year-old actress had secretly been taking part in the ITV competition series - which sees celebrities conceal their identities with extravagant costumes while performing popular songs - but was voted off during Saturday (08.02.25) night's semi-final following her rendition of Lisa Loeb track 'Stay (I Missed You)'.

Speaking to host Joel Dommett immediately after removing her mask, she said: "It's been one of the best jobs that I've ever done. Absolutely amazing."

Natalie - who recently announced that she has quit her role as Sonia Fowler on BBC soap 'EastEnders' after more than 30 years - is in a relationship with cameraman Marc Humphreys and has Joanie, nine, with him but also has 14-year-old Eliza from a previous relationship, and isn't sure how her eldest will feel about her appearing on the show.

She said: "My little one will love it, my nephew loves the show so he'll be thrilled, but my 14 year old it...could go either way!"

Just before leaving the stage for the final time, Natalie gave a rendition of ABBA staple 'Thank You for the Music', which she had performed earlier in the show.

None of the judges had been able to correctly identify Natalie before her unmasking, as guest panellist Richard E. Grant believed it could be 'Harry Potter' star, Miriam Margolyes, Davina McCall thought it might be comedienne Morgana Robinson.

Maya Jama thought it could be Maisie Smith - who used to star alongside Natalie in 'EastEnders' as Tiffany Butcher - whilst Jonathan Ross guessed it was Angela Griffin, who is known for her roles in 'Waterloo Road' and 'Coronation Street'.

Earlier in the programme, rapper Example - whose real name is Elliot Gleave - had been unmasked as Bear having received the lowest amount of votes from the audience following his rendition of the Elvis Costello classic 'She'.

Following his reveal, he said: "It's been great!"

This means that the celebrities still masked and fighting for the crown in next week's final - which will air on Saturday (15.02.25) - are Dressed Crab, Puffer Fish, and Wolf.