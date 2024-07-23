Shaun Williamson is to star in ‘Apocalypse Slough’.

The ex ‘EastEnders’ legend, 58, will join a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Sanjeev Bhaskar, 60, Annette Badland, 73, Simon Day, 62, and Jim Howick, 45, in the follow-up special to the Gold series ‘Murder, They Hope'.

Sian Gibson, 47, and Johnny Vegas, 53, will portray married couple Terry and Gemma Bremmer, who made their debut in ‘Murder on the Blackpool Express’ in 2017, and most recently appeared in the 2023 Christmas special ‘Blood Actually’.

The latest instalment will see Terry and Gemma face a new deathly challenge - accompanied by her sister Monica.

The plot description reads: "With this new strain on their relationship, they're thrown in headfirst to crack a curious double murder at a local rugby club - whose members seem to have dark and disturbing secrets of their own. As Gemma leads them closer into the complex case, questions begin to arise about their partnership and the mysteries they uncover. If Gemma doesn't pick up the pace, it could be game over for everyone; her and Terry included!"

The show’s creators are delighted to have hired an “amazing cast” for the upcoming instalment.

Writer Jason Cook said: "It's so good to be back with Gemma and Terry, and this time Monica's tagging along to increase the chaos!

“What an amazing cast we managed to get for this one, with some really fantastic performances. I can't wait for everyone to see."

Commissioner Sarah Asante said: "Following the success of Blood Actually, I am thrilled to bring back Sian, Johnny, and Sarah for yet another uproarious one-off instalment alongside the additional fresh and exceptional ensemble cast.

"Brace yourself, as Apocalypse Slough is set to take us on another intriguing romp, full of laughs and surprises delivered by Jason Cook and the Tiger Aspect team."

‘Apocalypse Slough’ will air on Gold this September. Catch up on the previous series of ‘Murder, They Hope’ on Sky, Virgin and NOW.