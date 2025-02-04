Lindsey Coulson doesn't think her 'EastEnders' character "wants to come back" to Albert Square.

Lindsey Coulson doesn't think her EastEnders character 'wants to come back' to Albert Square

The 64-year-old actress is best known for playing Carol Jackson in the BBC One soap on and off from 1993 to 2015.

'Waterloo Road' star Lindsey has been linked to a return to 'EastEnders' for the soap's 40th anniversary later this month following the news her on-screen daughter Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) is leaving the show next month, but Lindsey isn't sure her alter-ego would be up for a Walford reunion.

She told Metro: "In my head, Carol Jackson is somewhere, she’s done an Open University degree, she’s reading books on a beach with a really lovely man in her life and she doesn’t really want to come back to that Square at all because she’d end up working in the caff or the pub.

"I like that she’s gone off into the wherever and in my head she’s really grown as a person and is good."

Despite this, Lindsey hasn't completely ruled out a return, and admitted she loves playing Carol because she could always bring her own "sense of self" to the role.

She said: "I really loved Carol, because you’re also bringing your isms, my Lindsey-isms, to some of the bits that you do.

"Obviously we’re given storylines and you have to fulfil that but you can try and bring some of your sense of self to it. I always liked her as a character."

Whether she returns for EastEnders' 40th birthday or not, Lindsey - who plays headteacher Dame Stella Drake in the new series of 'Waterloo Road' - feels "really proud" to have been part of the soap ahead of the major milestone.

She said: "I was given a long time with great storylines to get better and better. It’s about growing as an actor in that and I was lucky to get some great stuff. It’s brilliant it’s been going for 40 years.

"It’s brilliant that those actors and crew members and everybody that works there have that job because without that that’s a huge amount of people that aren’t employed.

"I’m really proud of having been a part of that."