Maisie Smith "doesn't remember" not being famous.

Maisie Smith shot to fame on EastEnders when she was just six years old

The 23-year-old actress was just six years old when she was cast as Tiffany Butcher in the BBC soap opera 'EastEnders' and admitted that because she has spent so long in the public eye, she has developed a "thicker skin" and doesn't pay any attention to trolls.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she told stand-in host Ranvir Singh: "I think...I don't remember not having this life and being in the public eye. It is normal and I've probably grown a thicker skin because of it because it's all I've ever known. I don't let things affect me. I always say I wouldn't go to a stranger for advice, then I wouldn't take their criticism neither."

In 2020, Maisie took part in 'Strictly Come Dancing' and later struck up a relationship with fellow contestant Max George, 35, and insisted that she and The Wanted star are "so happy" together.

She said: "I've always said from the start, we've been going two years now, my family and [his] family are so close. We're so happy. Max has been there for my family when we've been going through stuff, we're just a family."

Max and Maisie preparing to take on the roles of Parson Nathaniel and his wife Beth in 'Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds' in 2025, and while the parts have been played by the likes of Blue singer Duncan James and Claire Richards of Steps fame, as well as former 'Neighbours' star Jason Donovan and former 'Wicked' actress Kerry Ellis in the past, this is the first time a real-life couple have assumed the roles.

Maisie said: "It was quite nice that we rehearsed it together so we knew what we had practiced. It was quite nice having him with me because I always get nervous in auditions.

"I love it. It's, very, very rare that you get to work with your other half and we spend every day together. I can't wait to go on tour! We do everything together."