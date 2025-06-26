Gillian Taylforth gets called "mum" off-screen by her EastEnders son Adam Woodyatt.

Gillian Taylforth and Adam Woodyatt have a 'close bond'

The 69-year-old actress - who reprised her role as Kathy Beale on the BBC One soap in 2015 - has a "special" bond with the 56-year-old Ian Beale star that extends beyond Albert Square.

She told Prima magazine: "EastEnders has always been my favourite place to work.

"I loved The Bill, Footballers' Wives and Hollyoaks. I got to do plays and a musical and other things that were lovely. But EastEnders has always been in my heart, because that’s where I feel I became who I am.

"This wonderful character, Kathy, was always a big part of me. So when I was invited back for the 30th anniversary I was overjoyed to have Kathy back in my life."

Gillian also shared that whenever she forgets her lines, Adam always helps her out.

On her close connection with her longstanding co-star, she added: "I have amazing relationships with everyone at EastEnders, but there’s something special with Adam (Woodyatt). He’s played my son for 40 years, and he never calls me by my name, it’s always 'Mum’, even when we’re not on set, and he’s ‘Son’ to me.

"We’ve got a close bond – he can see if I’ve forgotten my lines, and he’ll say them to remind me. The moment we reunited when Kathy came back, there were tears everywhere – it was a magical moment."

She has portrayed the iconic character since the BBC soap’s debut in 1985.

Gillian left EastEnders in 2000 and her character was presumed dead in 2006.