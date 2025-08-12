Balvinder Sopal is the latest contestant joining Strictly Come Dancing.

The EastEnders actress - who has played Suki Kaur Panesar on the soap since 2019 - is the fifth celebrity unveiled for the upcoming series of the BBC's Latin and ballroom competition.

She said in a statement: "Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen.

"Working on EastEnders and being a part of Strictly Come Dancing is the stuff that dreams are made of.

"I’m far too excited to put into words how I feel but I’m incredibly excited at the prospect of dancing across the ballroom!”

The announcement was first made during Tuesday's (12.08.25) episode of Good Morning Britain on ITV.

Balvinder - who will still seen on Albert Square during her Strictly stint - admitted while she has "dabbled" in dancing, she isn't sure if she'll actually be "any good".

She said on GMB: "I can’t stop butterflies. Every time I think about it, they just go, so, yeah.

"I dabbled a little bit. I did ballroom and Latin as a kind of hobby, and I really love it. And I think when you’ve got a passion for something, you’re naturally kind of inclined to enjoy it.

"So I’ll definitely enjoy it. I don’t know if I’ll be any good!"

The big reveal follows confirmation that former Love Island star Dani Dyer, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Doctor Who legend Alex Kingston will be joining the lineup.

As the trio appeared on BBC's The One Show, Dani said: "Getting the opportunity to be on Strictly is the second most amazing thing I've done this year. I feel very blessed and cannot wait to get my dancing shoes on."

Alex added on the programme: "I was super excited, and now I actually am terrified."

Meanwhile, the former Chelsea footballer admitted he would never have agreed to the show in the past.

But he explained: "A few years ago, I would say the same, but I’m a father of all girls, and Strictly is part of our home life. I’ve got into it. I like the show, and let’s have a go."

Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - also known as Nitro from Gladiators - was the first name announced for the series, which will return later this year.