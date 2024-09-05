Danny Dyer has "found his niche" as his sitcom has been renewed for another series.

Danny Dyer will be back on screen in a second series of Mr. Bigstuff

The 47-year-old actor quit his signature role as Mick Cartner in the BBC soap opera 'EastEnders' in 2022 after almost a decade on screen before starring in Sky comedy 'Mr. Bigstuff' as a prescription-drug-addict who ruins his brother's life and the programme will reportedly be heading back to screens soon.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "“Danny seems to have found his niche playing a rough-round-the-edges geezer in an out-and-out comedy show.

“He always said when he quit the BBC One soap that he felt there was one defining role that had so far eluded him.

“Maybe he’s finally found that part on Mr Bigstuff. Sky execs certainly seem very impressed.”

The 'Celebrity Gogglebox' recently admitted he had made the "right decision" in quitting the soap to seek out pastures new.

Asked if he quit 'EastEnders' because he'd read co-star Ryan Sampson' s script, he told Radio Times magazine: "Ryan was probably whispering in the ear of a witchcraft doll to tell me to leave…

"No, I needed to leave; this cemented that I'd made the right decision.

"People said, 'Oh he'll be back, he won't get more work'. How wrong were they?"

Ryan was determined to find a way to play "brothers" with Danny after seeing his cameo appearance in 'Plebs' 11 years ago.

He recalled: "After Danny had a cameo on 'Plebs', I got it into my head to write something about us as brothers.

"I thought it was funny: I'm a tiny gay from up north and he's, well, Danny Dyer. A producer said, 'It's great – but you do know Danny's in EastEnders?'

"I hadn't considered that soaps film day in, day out, all year. I was crestfallen.

"But that weekend came the headline, 'Dyer quits EastEnders'. It was God's plan, talking to me through the Daily Express!"