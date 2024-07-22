Danny Dyer has never had a holiday romance.

The 46-year-old actor tied the knot with Joanne Mas - with whom he has Dani, 27, Sunnie, 17 and nine-year-old Arty - in 2016 but when asked if he had any other dalliances throughout his time, admitted that was never really an option because he has been in a relationship with her since they were at school.

Speaking on Alan Carr's 'Life's A Beach' podcast, he said: "No, no, well I've been with my missus since I was 13. Mad, innit? We were at school together. So I didn't have all that b******s.

"But my missus is half-Spanish so she'd go off to Majorca all posh and that, and I'd never been on a plane til I was 15 or 16. She'd swan off to Majorca, I'd be back in Canvey Island and so she was always really brown and everything. She does go brown quick, my missus, I must say. So there's none of that holiday romance for me."

The former 'EastEnders' star explained that he spent his holidays growing up by the English seaside and finds it "sad" that the concept has moved on these days but when he recently looked into buying a caravan, he was left shocked at the price.

He said: "I used to love it. It was a sense of family being together. It was all cute, making the bed of a night and getting the caravan ready. It's just such a simple holiday, that British thing but it's gone now.

"I recently had an idea that I was gonna get a caravan for nostalgiac reasons so I went down with my kids and all that to see this caravan. It was a quarter of a million pounds and I thought 'F*** me!'"