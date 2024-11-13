Kellie Bright has paid a glowing tribute to Timothy West.

The 48-year-old actress worked with the actor - who died on Tuesday (12.11.24), aged 90 - on 'EastEnders', and Kellie has revealed that she relished the experience of starring alongside him on the BBC soap.

The actress - who plays Linda Carter on 'EastEnders' - said on Instagram: "Just to say that working alongside the legend Timothy West was an absolute highlight of my career.

"Funny, kind, a little twinkle in his eye and a bloody wonderful actor. It was a pleasure to know him all be it just for a year.

"The OG “Stan Carter”. Rest in peace lovely man. And my thoughts are with your family that you loved so very much. (sic)"

Elsewhere, Danny Dyer - who played Mick Carter on the long-running soap - has also taken to social media to express his sorrow.

In response to a post from the official 'EastEnders' account, Danny wrote on X: "Can't believe it (sic)"

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan has paid a heartfelt tribute to Timothy, describing him as a "delightful man".

The TV star - who interviewed Timothy on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories' in 2015 - wrote on X: "RIP Timothy West, 90.

"A wonderful actor, and a delightful man.

"My Life Stories interview with him, as the love of his life Prunella Scales sat in the audience, was so moving.

"They were married 61 years, and his devotion to her after she developed Alzheimer's was profoundly touching. (sic)"

Timothy's passing was announced by his family.

They said in a statement: "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening.

"He was 90 years old.

"Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married to for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

"All of us will miss him terribly.

"We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George's Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days.

"Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West."