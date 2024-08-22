Lacey Turner will host new podcast ‘We Started Here’ for BBC Sounds.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner will host new soap podcast We Started Here

The ‘EastEnders’ star - who has played Albert Square’s Stacey Slater on and off since 2004 - is “beyond delighted” about the BBC Studios Drama Production audio series, which will explore the origins of many famous faces who began their careers on soap operas, just like her.

The 36-year-old actress - who previously starred in 'Our Girl' - said: “‘EastEnders’ holds a very special place in my heart, it was my very first acting job, and although I have been fortunate enough to explore other roles, for me nothing compares to working on a soap.

"With this podcast I get the opportunity to talk to some incredibly talented people in the industry that also started their career on a soap, including writers, actors and many more, and I get to explore how soaps launched their careers and where they are now, which is very exciting.”

Lacey - who has five-year-old daughter Dusty and three-year-old son Trilby with her husband Matt Kay - has been praised as a “natural podcast host”.

Kris Green, a training executive at BBC Studios Drama Productions, said: “Soap has always had the most extraordinary ability to entertain the nation. But few see what goes on behind the scenes and many forget the stars whose careers it launched.

"These iconic shows are the unsung university of the screen industry in front of - and behind - the camera and Lacey’s journey is the epitome of how shows like 'EastEnders' can create household names. Lacey’s a natural podcast host, so we’re beyond delighted she’s agreed to take this on alongside her 'EastEnders' schedule. We can’t wait for you to listen.”