EastEnders star Laura Doddington is flattered that many fans of the hit BBC soap think she looks like Queen Camilla.

Laura Doddington as Nicola Mitchell

The 44-year-old star made her Walford debut as the strong-willed, witty, and intelligent Nicola Mitchell in November 2024, and some viewers were quick to point out that her look resembled the 78-year-old royal.

Laura exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the National Television Awards at The O2 arena, London, on Wednesday (10.09.25): "I didn't [see the resemblance], but, erm, sure.

"The hairstyle was quite similar, but I'm absolutely happy with [being called the Queen]."

Reacting to Laura's first publicity shot as Nicola, one Reddit user said in March: "At first glance I thought Queen Camilla had visited the set again" - referencing when the then-Duchess of Cornwall and the then-Prince Charles, 76, visited Albert Square for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

A second person said on Reddit in March: "Everytime I see her I think of ‘queen’ Camilla xD (sic)"

And a third EastEnders fan commented on Reddit in March: "She needs to lose the Camilla Parker Bowles hair."

In June 2024, EastEnders announced three new Mitchell arrivals - Teddy (Roland Manookian), whose ex-wife is Nicola, and their son Harry (Elijah Holloway), as well as Nicola's youngest child, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).

Five months after Teddy arrived on Albert Square to find his dad, Stephen "Stevie" Mitchell (Alan Ford), and then sought reconciliation with his half-brother Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), Nicola arrived in Walford and brought a heck of a lot of drama with her.

This includes admitting to Teddy that she hired associate Benji to scare Harry's ex-girlfriend Shireen Bashar - but she ended up dead with her body buried in Paradise Park in Dartford - as well as revealing Barney's real dad is Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

And Laura is loving every second of being at the centre of gripping storylines in EastEnders.

The soap legend said: "Oh my Gosh, I'm having the best time of my life, I can't believe it!"

Asked what Laura's EastEnders highlight has been so far, she added: "Oh, I don't know! I mean, I've done so much in the last nine months. It's been incredible.

"I love my [on-screen] family, I think they're just amazing. I love working with the boys."

In September 2024, the BBC announced that Ben Wadey, 31, EastEnders' former Story Editor, will be replacing Chris Clenshaw, 38, as Executive Producer of the soap.

And Laura hailed Ben - whose first episode aired on June 16 - as a delight to work with.

She said: "Oh, he's fabulous. Yeah, he's brilliant!"

It was a big night for EastEnders at this year's National Television Awards, as the soap bagged the Serial Drama gong, and Steve McFadden, 66, won the Serial Drama Performance accolade for his role as Phil Mitchell.