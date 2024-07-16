EastEnders star Laurie Brett teases Jane and Cindy 'drama' to come after shock Walford return

Laurie Brett has teased there is plenty of "drama" to come following her shock 'EastEnders' return.

The 55-year-old actress - who plays Jane Beale - made her comeback on Monday night's (16.07.24) episode of the BBC soap, which left Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) shocked as she came face to face with partner Ian Beale’s (Adam Woodyatt) old flame.

Following their awkward encounter, Laurie admitted there is plenty of friction between the two characters in upcoming scenes.

She said: "It is a bit of a shock! They’ve never met before, but Jane knows an awful lot more about Cindy than Cindy knows about Jane, because of all those years she spent with the Beale kids.

"So, Jane is sideswiped by Cindy, but she’s also a bit indignant, thinking, ‘What are you doing in my house?’

"Seeing Cindy is almost like seeing a ghost for Jane. Jane’s head is spinning, which is only natural, given how bizarre this situation is.

"There is a lot of drama, certainly, between these two women!

"But they are both mothers - funnily enough, of the same children - and most mothers would do anything for their kids.

"What Jane did in that terrible moment with Lucy is unfathomable, but before that, she spent 15 years being a great mum to Cindy’s kids.

"Cindy is angry with Jane, and she also feels guilty that she wasn’t there, so she’s lashing out for all sorts of different reasons.

"They have both made mistakes, and they both know that, so it’s quite complex."

Laurie also spoke about how it was for Jane to reunite with her adopted son Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) - who accidentally killed Cindy’s daughter Lucy in 2014, and Jane tried to cover it up to protect him - and promised the reunion would be an "emotional" watch.

She added: "The minute Jane sees Bobby, it’s almost like an out-of-body experience for her.

"The whole world stops, and all she can see is him. Her heart is exploding with love, and everything else fades to black.

"It’s a beautiful moment. I think there are a few scenes that are going to make people cry.

"No matter what Bobby has done to Jane in the past, a mother will always forgive. You only have to look at Dot and Nick back in the day to see that’s true."