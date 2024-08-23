Martine McCutcheon has split from her husband Jack McManus after 18 years together.

Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus have split

The 48-year-old actress tied the knot with singer Jack, 40, in 2012 and has nine-year-old son Rafferty with him but she announced on Thursday (22.08.24) evening that he had decided it was "best" for them to end things.

She wrote on Instagram: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.

"We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9 years old son Rafferty, who’s happiness and welfare has always been, and will continue to be, our number 1 priority.

"We both of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives...

"Our love for Rafferty, is something that will never waver, or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible.

"Many thanks in advance for your respect and support at this difficult time…and I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the new chapter of his life.

"Rafferty and I (as always) are rooting for you!

"Thank you all, for the love and support, now and always."

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the split, Jack told MailOnline: "There is nothing more to add. I will not be saying anything more about this."

Just days before the split was announced, Martine - who is best known for playing Tiffany Mitchell on the BBC soap opera 'EastEnders' in the late 1990s and also starred in 'Love Actually' opposite Hugh Grant - paid a tribute to her husband on social media to mark his 40th birthday, but noted that it was "bittersweet" because he had recently lost his dad.

She said on Instagram: "Darling Jack, Happy 40th Birthday Darling. I know it’s a weird one and bittersweet as you have lost your Darling Dad, Mick and he was your best friend…It’s so hard to see you miss someone so much, but you know when I lost my brother that I understand your grief and pain.

"And I also know that in time, you will value the gift of even having him be such a major role in your life and that he will be with you always. Nothing will ever take that away… You will appreciate the gift of life and those you love even more!"